Tamil Nadu CM Stalin should accept moral responsibility over Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: BJP

CHENNAI: BJP national co-incharge of Tamil Nadu affairs P Sudhakar Reddy on Thursday said that Chief Minister M K Stalin should take moral responsibility for the hooch tragedy in Kallakurichi and demanded that Prohibition and Excise Minister S Muthusamy be dropped from the cabinet immediately.

He also sought a probe into the incident by a sitting judge.

Chief Minister Stalin, who held a meeting to review the situation, already announced the setting up of a one-man commission to be led by retired Madras High Court Judge B Gokuldas to make recommendations to the government on measures to be taken to prevent recurrence of such incidents and also to look into the reasons for the recent deaths.