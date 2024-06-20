Tamil Nadu hooch tragedy: Kallakurichi grief-stricken as death toll climbs to 34

Grief looms over the town of Kallakurichi in Tamil Nadu, about 240 km from the state capital of Chennai, as the death toll rose to 34, and is likely to go up, after Wednesday's hooch tragedy.

It was a tragedy waiting to happen. Illicit liquor sale was rampant in Kallakurichi. Most of the victims are daily-wage workers. They cannot afford Indian Made Foreign Liquor sold in Tasmac (The Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation) outlets. Hence, they depend on spurious liquor which comes at a cheaper price. The victims had consumed illicit liquor sold in two huts and fell ill.

Three people have been arrested in connection with the tragedy.

The local people complained that the illicit liquor sale has been rampant in the place. Police failed to take action against the illicit liquor sellers, they said.

Tragedy struck late on Tuesday night

Women shaking with grief, trying to come to terms with what has unfolded, could be seen on visuals shown by news channels as they either rushed to see the bodies of their dear ones or clung to the bodies of their kin.

Out of the over 100 people hospitalised, the condition of at least 14 were said to be critical.