A sorry tale of overnight orphans: Five below 15 years lose parents to illicit liquor in Kallakurichi

KALLAKURICHI: Every street in Karunapuram village has the purple tent mounted, with the entire neighbourhood echoing the funeral laments of families, for over 19 people from the locality died on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“My parents were quarrelling over something on Tuesday when my father drank the arrack from the packet. He left some in the pack and my mother in the heat of the moment, mistook it for omam (ajwain) water and drank it. They both fell sick within a few hours. We took them to Kallakurichi GH, but they died leaving the three of us orphaned,” said S Kokila (16), the eldest daughter of R Suresh (37) and S. Vadivu (34), who died on Wednesday.

At least five children below the age of 15 have lost their parents in the village as on Thursday. Activists have demanded the government to take care of these children’s accommodation and education, and to prohibit the sale of liquor and hooch.

“My father drank hooch and my mother mistook it for water, leaving both of them dead. All I ask from the government is to provide us a house, take care of our educational expenses. Above all, shut down all Tasmac shops and stop hooch sales,” says S Harish (15), Kokila’s brother.

Harish and Kokila, along with their 14-year-old brother Ragavan are left in the care of their grandmother Muniamma.

Meanwhile, the first death in the tragedy, that of G Praveen Kumar (25) has left his two sons, aged seven and five without a home, as his wife allegedly left the family four years ago.