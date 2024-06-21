Stalin vows action against Kallakurichi hooch tragedy culprits; urges opposition not to politicise incident

The CM announced additional relief assistance to the children who lost both or one of their parents in the incident. The government will bear the educational expenses, including hostel fees and other expenses, of these children till their graduation. The government will pay Rs.5,000 per month as maintenance allowance till the age of 18 to those children who have lost both their parents and have to grow up under the care of a guardian.

For those children who have lost both fathers and mothers, a fixed deposit of Rs.5 lakh will be made and the amount will be given to them with interest when they turn 18. Similarly, for the children who have lost either their father or their mother, Rs.3 lakh will be given as financial assistance immediately. Besides, priority will be given to these children in all welfare schemes of the government. Depending on the children’s preferences, they can be admitted to the government and government-aided hostels or homes.

Moreover, the CM said based on the recommendations of the Gokuldas inquiry commission, the government would take further actions to prevent such incidents in the future.