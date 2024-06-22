Puducherry police upgrade fleet, opens new central hub

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry Police Department introduced a total of 11 Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and 133 motorcycles to its existing fleet, along with establishing a state-of-the-art coordination centre, a Ponlait outlet and a canteen on Friday.

The event was graced by Chief Minister N Rangasamy, Home Minister A Namassivayam, and Director General of Police (DGP) B Srinivas at the Gorimedu police complex. The vehicles were acquired through the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) at a cost of Rs 2.5 crore.

The Modern Coordination Centre established at a cost of Rs 42 lakh, will serve as a central hub for agencies, involved in national and UT security. It will also address various issues related to cyber crime, coastal security, terror threats, and other police operations. It will also facilitate collaboration under the Memorandum of Understanding with Rashtriya Raksha University and Puducherry Technological University.

During the ceremony, the DGP expressed his gratitude to the UT Government and administration for their substantial support.