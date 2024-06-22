TN job scheme finds no takers in Chennai

CHENNAI: Two years after the Tamil Nadu Urban Employment Scheme was introduced in corporations and municipalities in the state, it has been silently shelved in Chennai as there are no takers for the scheme due to the paltry wage paid under it.

While the Chennai Corporation has returned the unspent amount of Rs 10 crore allotted to it under the scheme last year to the Directorate of Municipal Administration, other corporations and municipalities have utilised their allocated funds but will not receive new allocations from this year, sources said. The scheme, however, will continue in town panchayats.

According to officials, the primary reason for the failure of the scheme is the wage paid under the scheme which was lower than the market rate. Corporation sources said they were not able to get more people to enrol for the scheme as the maximum daily wage of Rs 382 is too meagre a sum in Chennai.

The maximum wage of Rs 382 is paid for removing one cubic metre of silt from the drains in one day. If the beneficiaries fail to achieve the target, the wages would be reduced proportionately. Beneficiaries said they would prefer working in nurseries or plantation as desilting drains is tedious.

The scheme was started with 500 beneficiaries in Chennai. The city corporation had engaged them for desilting storm water drains in two zones where the scheme was introduced on a pilot basis in 2022 and 2023. This year, the corporation has gone back to its usual system of awarding the work to contractors after floating tenders in February for desilting work in these zones.