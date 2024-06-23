Madurai Bench of Madras HC tells SP to give suicide case probe to DSP-rank officer

MADURAI : Observing that the Thiruthangal police in Virudhunagar district did not conduct a proper investigation into the deaths of five members of a family, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court recently directed the superintendent of police to hand over the probe to an officer equivalent to the rank of a DSP.



Justice B Pugalendhi was hearing bail petitions filed by P Manivannan, S Murugan, and V Murugan, who were arrested on charges of abetting the suicide of five members of a family. Lingam (45) and his wife L Palaniammal (47), both government school teachers, had killed themselves after poisoning their daughter Anandavalli (27), son L Aditya (13), and Anandavalli's two-moth-old daughter Sasthika in Thiruthangal police station limit, on May 23.



The petitioners' counsels submitted that the deceased was in debt to the tune of Rs 1 crore, and that they were not in a position to repay. The petitioners did not charge exorbitant interest on the loan amount, nor did they harass the couple. Manivanan's counsel submitted that Manivannan had already filed a complaint against them under Section 138 (deals with dishonour of cheques) of the Negotiable Instruments Act, on January 10. The couple, Manivanan's counsel added, had filed a suit with the district munsif court of Sivakasi, making certain allegations against 33 persons, but Manivanan was not in the list. The additional public prosecutor submitted that on February 23, Lingam had attempted to die by suicide. At that time, a statement was recorded in which he named six people who were booked in the case.



Justice Pugalendhi said the investigating team had not even verified the said suit filed by Lingam before the suicide attempt, and conducted the investigation mechanically. Even though the incident took place on May 23, the team has not collected the material about the petitioners, whether they were engaged in any lending business, or if they were in the habit of charging exorbitant interest rates.



Thus, the court directed the superintendent of police of Virudhunagar to entrust the further investigation to an officer in the rank of deputy superintendent of police, preferably a recruit officer from Group-I service, and file a report about the role of the petitioners in the offence. The new investigating officer can also gather details of the suit pending before the district munsif court in Sivakasi, the court said and adjourned the case to June 28.



(Those having suicidal thoughts shall seek assistance at TN Health helpline 104 and Sneha suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)