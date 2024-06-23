Nilgiris: CM's Breakfast Scheme in aided primary schools too

COIMBATORE : The Chief Minister's Breakfast Scheme is set to be extended to government-aided primary schools across the Nilgiris district as part of the state-wide launch. District Collector M Aruna convened a meeting with all the department heads in this regard at the Collectorate on Friday.

In the first phase, the scheme was introduced for 2,749 students in 63 government primary schools in Gudalur Block on September 15, 2022. In the second phase it was extended to 203 primary and middle schools functioning in Village Panchayat and Town Panchayats and 6,353 students benefited.

"Currently, 9,102 girl and boy students studying in 266 primary and middle schools (Class 1 to 5) across the district are the beneficiaries of the scheme which is implemented across the state," she added.

"Soon the scheme will be extended to the government-aided primary schools and 425 students studying in 26 primary schools will benefit. The scheme will be executed under the Tamil Nadu Urban Livelihoods Mission (TNULM)," Collector Aruna said.

Sources said that the scheme will be implemented within the next two weeks and in the Nilgiris the scheme will tentatively commence after the CM or other state ministers launch it in Chennai or some other districts.

The popular scheme enables students to get nutritious food, thereby improving their health and helping them to concentrate on their studies well.

Teachers pointed out that after the rollout of the scheme absenteeism by students has come down drastically.

Self-Help Group (SHG) members prepare the breakfast at the school kitchen and provide it to students.