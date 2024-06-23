Sathankulam custodial deaths: Kin of victims seek justice on 4th anniversary

THOOTHUKUDI : Observing the fourth death anniversary of Jeyaraj and Beniks, victims of custodial torture in 2020, traders, activists, and the public paid homage to them on Sathankulam commercial street on Saturday. Family members of the deceased persons, who were allegedly beaten to death while in the custody of Sathankulam police for violating covid norms, demanded that the judgment in the case be expedited.



The investigation, monitored by the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court, had led to the imprisonment of all 10 police personnel, including an inspector and two sub-inspectors attached to the station. One of them, Paldurai, a special sub-inspector, had died of health issues. Remembering Jeyaraj and Beniks, kin of the father and son, general public, traders and activists paid floral tributes to their portraits set up at their shop on Sathankulam commercial street.



Anti-nuke activist Suba Udhayakumar, activist V Gunaselan, advocate Madasamy and others visited the house of the victims. Udhayakumar, said that a reformation in the police department has to be ushered in. "The police personnel are burdened with work and have to go without rest and week offs, because of which they turn aggressive," he said.



"The department must create awareness among the police personnel on how to handle the public with respect, human dignity, and ensure human rights," he said, adding that the state must fill up vacancies at stations.



Meanwhile, speaking to reporters, Persis, the sister of Beniks, said that the delay in justice had been hounding them. "It has been four years, and justice seems distant. Over 49 people related to the case have been investigated, and the probe is still on. We have laid our trust in the court, and it has been difficult to appear before the court with the whole family. We appeal to the court to provide justice at the earliest," she said.