Sri Lankan navy arrests 22 Indian fishermen for IMBL violation

RAMANATHAPURAM: With only a week since the lifting of the annual fishing ban, the Sri Lankan Navy has seized three boats and nabbed 22 fishermen hailing from Ramanathapuram for alleged violation of IMBL in the wee hours of Sunday.

Official Sources said that more than 500 boats from Rameswaram ventured into the sea on Saturday night and on the early hours of Sunday. When the fishermen were fishing near the IMBL some boats said to have entered into the IMBL. It is said that the Sri Lankan Navy personnel caught three boats consisting of 22 fishermen near the deft Island. All the arrested fishermen are hailing from Ramanathapuram district.

Sources said that the arrested fishermen along with their boats were taken to Kankesanturai port where after a medical check-up, they were likely to be handed over to the Jaffna fisheries department.

Fishermen association from Rameswaram expressed their condemnation of the arrest of Indian fishermen and urged the union govt to take immediate action to release the arrested fishermen and retrieve the boats.