Tamil Nadu: Eight districts to get housing units to foster caste harmony

CHENNAI: Minister for Rural Development I Periyasamy on Saturday said eight new Periyar Memorial Samathuvapuram habitations will be established across the state to promote harmonious living among members of various communities. The announcement was made in the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Saturday during the minister’s reply to the discussion on the demands for grants of his department.

The new Samathuvapurams will be built in eight districts, including Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukkottai, Virudhunagar, Tiruchy, and Dindigul, at the earliest. The scheme was first launched during the DMK government between 1996 and 2001.

Other key announcements made by the minister include digging up of 5,000 small ponds across the state to save rainwater, promote agricultural activities, and improve the groundwater table. He said the project will be implemented at a cost of Rs 250 crore through the Mahatma Gandhi Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS).

Periyasamy said the number of clusters providing jobs under MGNREGS has increased to 28,000 in Tamil Nadu. The state government has provided 41-crore job-days so far under the scheme, surpassing Uttar Pradesh, the minister said.

The minister also said 10 new faecal sludge treatment plants will be set up at a cost of Rs 20 crore to hygienically handle human waste in villages. Construction of 500 village panchayat office buildings at a cost of Rs 150 crore, construction of 10 panchayat union offices at a cost of Rs 6 crore, and proposal to buy 480 new vehicles for the rural development department at a cost of Rs 44 crore are among the other proposals put forth by the minister.