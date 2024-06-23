Two injured in firecracker unit blast at Sengamalapatti succumb

VIRUDHUNAGAR : Two women, who were injured after an explosion at a firecracker unit in Sengamalapatti last month died on Saturday, taking the death toll from the incident to 12.

On May 9, 10 workers were killed and nearly 14 were injured in the blast. Among them, three women — M Malliga (34), S Indira (48), and R Nagajothi (35) sustained burn injuries and were being treated at the Government Medical College Hospital in Virudhunagar.

Indira, who was discharged a few days ago, succumbed to injuries at her home. Malliga, who was under treatment at the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai, succumbed on Saturday.