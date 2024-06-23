Villupuram: Two boys killed as ‘weak’ power line snaps and falls on them

VILLUPURAM: Two boys, V Saptagiri (11) and K Lokesh (8) of Thaduthatkondur village, died by electrocution after a high voltage power line snapped and fell on them while they were playing near a water pump on a farm near Thiruvennainallur on Saturday afternoon.

Police said the deceased were government school students of class six and three respectively. Upon witnessing the incident, nearby villagers immediately informed the boys’ parents and the Thiruvennainallur police station.

Police officials arrived at the scene and the bodies were sent for postmortem examination. Revenue department officials and Villupuram sub-division Deputy SP Suresh inspected the scene and conducted an initial inquiry.

Sources from the village said, “The electric lines in the area were already weak, and complaints were made to replace them. The electricity department officials delayed the works, and as a result, on Saturday, two kids lost their lives.”