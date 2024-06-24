CB-CID arrests man for passing on methanol to hooch sellers

CHENNAI: The CB-CID arrested a Chennai man, Sivakumar, who is suspected to have passed on methanol to the gang in Kallakurichi which has been arrested for selling the hooch that led to the tragedy. According to the police, Sivakumar, who was arrested from his hideout in MGR Nagar, had passed the methanol to Madhesh from Puducherry who, in turn, sent it to Kallakurichi.

The PEW also arrested four persons after they were allegedly found in possession of 1,500 litres of solvents at a chemical warehouse located at Vadaperumbakkam in Tiruvallur. The four, working in separate chemical factories, have been identified as Gowtham from Korukkupet, Banji Lal from Madhavaram, Ramkumar from Tiruvannamalai and Paramasivam. According to police, Gowtham had been in touch with Sivakumar.

As of Sunday, 12 people have been arrested in connection with the hooch tragedy, including K Govindharaj, his wife Vijaya and Govindharaj’s brother Dhamodharan hailing from Karunapuram along with Chinnadurai who allegedly sold the loose liquor to the family.