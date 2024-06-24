Chennai girl dies in car accident near Vellore

VELLORE: A 19-year-old college student from Chennai was killed in a road accident, after the car she and her three other friends were travelling in, hit a median and collided head-on with a lorry from the opposite lane on the Chennai-Bengaluru National Highway near Vellore airport around 9.15 am on Sunday.

The Virinjipuram police said the victim -- Ashwathi (19) -- and her friends Vishnu (19), Dravid (21) and Sakthi Priya (21) were on their way to Yelagiri Hills.

All of them are pursuing undergraduate programmes in architecture from Rajalakshmi College of Engineering in Chennai.

The friends of the victim survived with minor injuries, said a police official.

According to the police, Vishnu, who drove the car, lost control and hit the median of the National Highway from Chennai to Bengaluru. In the impact, the tyre of the car burst, pushing the vehicle to the opposite lane.

A lorry coming from the opposite direction collided with the car, they said. Ashwathi who was sitting in the backseat sustained severe head injuries in the accident.

The victim reportedly died on the way to the hospital, they added.