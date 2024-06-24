Court staff hit by stray cattle, run over by bus, dies in Tirunelveli

TIRUNELVELI: After a district court staff died upon being hit by stray cattle and subsequently run over by a TNSTC bus here on Saturday, the city municipal corporation officials have initiated a special drive to impound stray cattle across the corporation limit on Sunday. The deceased was identified as Velayudha Raj (58), a resident of Pettai, Tirunelveli.

According to sources, the incident took place when Raj was riding his moped on Vannarpettai South Bypass Road. “He was hit by two stray cattle, which were fighting, and in the impact, he fell on the road and was run over by the bus. He died on the spot. Police have registered a case,” sources said.

Meanwhile, Tirunelveli Corporation officials have initiated a special drive to impound stray cattle. “As of 11 am on Sunday, corporation staff impounded 42 stray cattle across Palayamkottai (6), Melapalayam (20), Thachanallur (8) and Town (8) zones,” an official said.

“The death was undoubtedly caused by stray cattle, and we will lodge a police complaint against the owners. A penalty will be imposed on the owners of all the cattle left astray in the streets. All the impounded animals will be sent to a goshala within three days,” added the official.