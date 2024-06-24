Eight-year-old girl bitten by six stray dogs, admitted to ICU in Tenkasi

TENKASI: An eight-year-old girl was brutally attacked by as many as six stray dogs in Achanputhur town here on Saturday, and admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of Government Headquarters Hospital (GHQH), Tenkasi.

According to sources, K Manishika Sri, daughter of Kaliraj, a daily wager of Achanputhur town panchayat, was attacked by the dogs while she was playing in the street. She sustained bite wounds on her head, legs and hands, before one of her relatives chased away the dogs and rescued her. Following this, she was rushed to the GHQH for treatment, sources added.

When contacted by TNIE on Sunday, GHQH Superintendent R Jesline said that there were multiple bite wounds on the girl's head. "With proper treatment, she will recover and can be discharged in around five days," he added.

District Collector AK Kamal Kishore and Kadayanallur MLA C Krishnamurali visited the girl at the hospital and consoled her family members, sources said.

Meanwhile, Achanputhur town panchayat chairman Dr Susikaran submitted a petition with the collector urging to take steps to remove stray dogs from the panchayat. "My previous petitions seeking an end to the stray dog menace went in vain. Now, with the dogs severely injuring a girl, the district administration must take measures, with the animal husbandry department's assistance, to resolve this issue," he added.