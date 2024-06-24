Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: Bharathi, Durai Vaiko slam demands for CBI inquiry

THANJAVUR/PUDUKKOTTAI/PERAMBALUR: Rejecting demands for a CBI probe into the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy, DMK organisation secretary RS Bharathi on Sunday said CB-CID is more capable and equipped than the central probe agency.

Addressing reporters in Pudukkottai, Bharathi cited the case pertaining to the transfer of Rs 570 crore from Coimbatore to Visakhapatnam in the run-up to 2016 Assembly elections and said CBI is yet to solve that case.

He also dismissed calls for Chief Minister MK Stalin’s resignation asking whether J Jayalalithaa had resigned after the 1992 Mahamaham tragedy in Kumbakonam, in which several people lost their lives.

In Perambalur, MDMK principal secretary and Tiruchy MP Durai Vaiko too rejected the demand for a CBI probe, asserting that the state government is handling the situation appropriately. He noted that CB-CID investigations have already led to arrests and advocated for severe punishments, including capital punishment, for those involved in the sale of illicit liquor and drugs.

Earlier in the day, TMC president GK Vasan joined the opposition in demanding a CBI probe into the incident. Addressing reporters in Thanjavur on the sidelines of the silver jubilee celebrations of the TNPDA, Vasan said people are not ready to accept probe by any agency of state government.