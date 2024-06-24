Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: TN BJP delegation meets Governor, seeks CBI probe

CHENNAI: A BJP delegation led by its state chief K Annamalai on Monday met Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi, seeking a CBI probe into the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy that left 53 people dead.

In a post on 'X,' Annamalai claimed that 60 lives have been lost due to the tragedy and also urged Ravi to direct Chief Minister M K Stalin to drop his cabinet colleague S Muthusamy, who holds the Prohibition and Excise portfolio, holding him 'responsible' for the episode.

He accused the ruling DMK of "not being so bothered" about the issue of "increased availability" of ganja and illicit arrack in the last three years and "this has led to a big suspicion."