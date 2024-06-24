NEET-PG cancellation causes mental agony, monetary loss

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian and doctors associations have condemned the cancellation of NEET-PG hours before the exam. Doctors from Tamil Nadu who travelled to other states to take the exam said the last minute cancellation has caused them mental agony and monetary loss since some had spent around Rs 20,000 to travel to exam centres in other states.

Dr V G Gurudev, who was allocated an exam centre in Warangal in Telangana, said he had to spend around Rs 15,000 for travel and accommodation. He reached Warangal on Saturday, a day before the exam.

“We had exam anxiety and this cancellation has only caused us mental agony. I travelled to Warangal from Tirukoilur in Kallakurichi district. I had booked train tickets in premium Tatkal which cost me around Rs 2,000. I got information last night before going to sleep that the exam was cancelled. Now I have to again book tickets in tatkal and return,” said Gurudev.

Dr B Shiny, who got an exam centre in Kurnool district in Andhra Pradesh, said her centre was in a very remote area and it took her nearly two hours to reach the centre by road from the airport. “If they had announced it at least two days earlier I would have cancelled everything. I had to take my cousin for company as it was a new place,” Dr Shiny added.

Dr Parthiban, another NEET-PG aspirant who was allotted a centre in Madurai, said many had to prepare for NEET-PG without going for work, and not all parents will be supportive. “Many will have financial problems, but amidst that they managed to travel This is an atrocious decision by the union government and the National Board of Examination,” he said.

Dr M Senthil, who got a centre in Tiruchy, said he had been preparing for the exam for the last seven months. “NBE should allot NEET exam centres next time within the state for the benefit of hundreds of students.”

Subramanian said the state stands by its decision calling for NEET exemption as many irregularities in its conduct are coming to light. “The sudden sacking of NTA director general clearly shows irregularities and confusions prevailing in NEET. The last minute cancellation has caused monetary loss and mental stress to the hundreds of students. But the union government is not ready to listen,” he said.