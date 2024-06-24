Residents blame Tiruchy corporation for damages to Walkers’ track after recent rains

TIRUCHY : The walkers’ track in Anna Nagar, which was renovated last May, has sustained damage in recent rain with residents pinning the blame on the corporation. The city’s numerous poorly maintained parks and open gyms are a bone of contention at most council meetings. But the current council usually pins the blame on the park construction spree of the previous regime. The current administration must take responsibility, say residents.

“A fancy lamp pole installed in the middle of the track has become wobbly and may fall any moment as its foundation cracked in the recent rain. If the city receives heavy downpours in the coming days, the other fancy light poles may face the same situation. If this is the condition during the summer rain, what would be the situation during the monsoon? Therefore, the corporation team has to ensure whether the contractor who conducted this work ensured quality,” said TR Anbumani, a senior citizen and resident who regularly visits the park.