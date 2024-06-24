Water stagnation mars journeys from Pondy temporary bus stand

PUDUCHERRY: Just a week since the Puducherry bus stand was temporarily shifted to AFT Ground on Cuddalore Road, the passengers are already facing problems due to water stagnation during rains.

Chief Minister N Rangaswamy laid the foundation stone for the reconstruction of the Rajiv Gandhi Bus Stand on Maraimalai Adigal Salai in June 2023.

The bus stand which catered to both inter-state and mofussil buses, is being reconstructed at a cost of Rs 15.75 crore, under the Smart City Mission.

Due to lack of adequate sheds at the bus stand, the passengers found it difficult to protect themselves. “Even an hour-long rain causes water stagnation at the temporary bus stand. On Saturday night, the heavy rain inundated the stand, and some drivers hesitated to operate the buses,” a government bus driver said on request of anonymity. “Amid the torrential rain, the passengers had to wait outside to catch the buses. During scorching heat also, the temporary stand provides little respite,” said J Kaliaperumal, a resident of Peter Nagar, Puducherry.

Water stagnation is not only the problem at the temporary bus stand, but in recent times, parking has also become a major issue. People, who come to drop their relatives, find it difficult to look for parking spaces. “People are told not to park their vehicles in the Vengadasubba Reddiyar Square-Railway Gate stretch which lies next to the temporary bus stand. It is also challenging to find parking space on Maraimalai Adigal Road because of the ongoing drainage work on the west side and the narrow road on the east,” said L Murali, a resident of Oupalam.

People now rely on the space next to Court Complex for parking, where lorries are generally parked. Speaking to TNIE, Puducherry Municipality Commissioner M Kandasamy said, “Measures are being taken to clear the water stagnation in the temporary bus stand, and gravel sand is being dumped to level the land.”

Regarding parking, he mentioned that one-line parking is allowed on the east side of Cuddalore Road, and plans are in place to clear the lorries on the west side to create space for vehicles coming to the bus stand.