29 nominations accepted for Vikravandi byelection

VILLUPURAM: As many as 29 nominations were accepted on Monday for the Vikravandi byelection.

The scrutiny of the nominations took place in the presence of by-election Returning Officer M Chandrasekhar, General Observer Amit Singh Bansal, and the candidates. Following the scrutiny, 35 nominations, including additional and alternative nominations, were rejected.

Following the death of Vikravandi MLA N Pugazhenthi on April 6, the Election Commission of India announced a byelection on July 10, with vote counting on July 13. The filing of the nominations started on June 14 and concluded on Friday. A total of 64 nominations, including Anniyur A Siva of DMK, C Anbumani of PMK, and Dr Abinaya Ponnivalavan of NTK were submitted.

Six independent candidates, including R Selvi, the mother of the Class 12 girl whose death caused riot in Kallakurichi, protested the rejection of their nominations. Officials clarified that they were rejected due to a lack of documents.

The police intervened to pacify the situation. According to sources, deadline to withdraw nominations is Wednesday, with the final list for the byelection to be announced that evening.