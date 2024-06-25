DMK MLAs file defamation case against PMK leaders over hooch allegations

CHENNAI: DMK MLAs T Udhayasuriyan from Sankarapuram constituency and Vasantham K Karthikeyan from Rishivandhiyam constituency have filed a defamation case against PMK founder S Ramadoss and PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss for alleging that the MLAs had been aiding those producing and selling hooch in Kallakurichi.

The PMK leaders had claimed that Udhayasuriyan supported illicit liquor brewing in Kalvarayan Hill for votes, and several officers who didn’t greet Vasantham Karthikeyan were transferred from the district.

The MLAs’ defamation notice said that these allegations were false, baseless, concocted and defamatory, and made with the sole intention of tarnishing their reputation. It also said that the PMK’s allegations tarnished the reputation of the tribal population in Sankarapuram.

The notice also asked the PMK leaders to tender an unconditional apology to the MLAs and the people of Kallakurichi by publishing the same prominently in one edition of English and Tamil dailies and on their social media pages; pay to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Relief fund a sum of Rs 1 crore each as damages; and desist from making false, unsubstantiated allegations against them in the future. Failing this, civil and criminal proceedings will be initiated against the PMK leaders, the notice added.