Enhance Puducherry's budget outlay to Rs 13,500 cr: M Ramadass

PUDUCHERRY: Stating capital expenditure is necessary to boost economic growth, Puducherry Maanila Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam president and former Lok Sabha member M Ramadass has urged the AINRC-BJP government to increase the Union Territory’s budget to Rs 13,500 crore.

The outlay of Rs 12,700 crore projected by the State Planning Board, which is a continuation of the interim budget of Rs 4,634 crore submitted in February 2024, is insufficient to meet the region’s development needs, he said in a statement.

Slamming the government for not presenting a full-fledged budget before the parliamentary elections, Ramadass, an economist turned politician, said that interim budgets over the years have affected the development of UT. Similar to Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, outlay could have been fixed and a full-fledged budget could have been presented immediately after the central assistance of Rs 3,269 crore was announced in the Central Budget in February 2024. With Rs 4,634 crore already spent, the upcoming budget will only provide Rs 8,066 crore, which Ramadass argued would primarily cover salaries, pensions, subsidies, debt servicing, and welfare schemes, leaving little for development.

“The budget’s proposed outlay is higher by Rs 1,100 crore than last year’s allocation, but considering the 8% annual inflation rate, the real increase is merely Rs 139 crore,” Ramadass said, adding that the marginal increase is inadequate to address the challenges faced by Puducherry.

Ramadass called for the budget to be raised to at least Rs 13,500 crore. Ramdas proposed that at least 25% of the enhanced outlay should be earmarked for capital expenditure to address the urgent needs in agriculture, irrigation, fisheries, industries, education, health, transport, and other critical sectors.