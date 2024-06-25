Ex-AIADMK Agriculture Wing Secretary Arrested for bootlegging

SALEM: S. Sureshkumar, the former AIADMK Agriculture Wing Secretary for Attur East Union, was arrested on Saturday in connection with bootlegging activities. The 40-year-old was taken into custody and remanded by local authorities.

Sources indicate that Sureshkumar has a long history in the bootlegging business, with over 40 cases registered against him. He has previously been detained as a bootlegger and is currently involved in brewing liquor in Manapachi village, located in the Kalvarayan hills of Kallakurichi district. Despite his illicit activities, he frequently visits his hometown of Attur to care for his mother, Saroja, who also faces multiple charges related to the sale of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL).

The arrest occurred when Sureshkumar was en route to Attur. Attur DSP KC Sathish told TNIE, "Suresh was involved in bootlegging for a long time and had his farm under the jurisdiction of the Kallakurichi police.

The Kallakurichi police, however, have destroyed the drums and other equipment that were used to make ID arrack in his farm. We apprehended him while he was on the way to his mother-in-law's house, catching him red-handed with 25 liters of illicitly distilled arrack. He has been remanded into judicial custody."

Sureshkumar has been charged under Section 187/24, U/s 4(1)(a), 4(1-A) of the TNP Act, read with Section 328 of the IPC. The police continue to investigate the extent of his bootlegging operations and any potential connections within the network.