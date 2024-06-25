Over 75K vacancies in Tamil Nadu government will be filled by January 2026: CM

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin announced on Tuesday that over 75,000 vacancies in various government departments will be filled by January 2026.

Making a statement under Rule 110 in the State Assembly, the CM said within 18 months from now, i.e., by January 2026, as many as 17,595 vacancies will be filled through the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission, while 19,260 vacancies for teacher posts will be filled through the Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board. Similarly, 3,041 posts would be filled through the Medical Services Recruitment Board, and 6,688 posts would be filled through the Tamil Nadu Uniform Services Recruitment Board. Besides, 30,219 vacancies in the social welfare and municipal administration and water supply departments will also be filled.

Stating that the Tamil Nadu government has been implementing many schemes for creating employment opportunities through skill development training and by providing quality school education and higher education, he said, "Through education, we have been developing an intellectual economy," he said, adding that schemes like Pudhumaipen, Thamizh Pudhalvan, etc have been devised not aiming at the next election but at the next generation.”

Stalin said that ever since the DMK government assumed office in 2021, as many as 32,774 people have been appointed to various positions in various departments of the state government through many recruiting agencies. In local bodies and in public sector undertakings, 32,709 people have been appointed to various positions. In all, during the past three years, 65,483 youths have joined government service.

The CM also said that not only through government departments but also through large industries and the MSME sector, a large number of employment opportunities have been created. Also, through the global investor meeting, lakhs of new employment opportunities have been created. According to the data given by the union labour and employment ministry, as many as 77.79 lakh youths got job opportunities, and for them, provident fund accounts have also been started.

Through the Naan Mudhalvan Scheme, 3,06,459 youths have received employment in the private sector. Apart from these, through the special job fairs conducted by the labour welfare department, 2,01,596 youths have gotten jobs in the private sector. In all, 5.08 lakh youth got jobs through various initiatives.