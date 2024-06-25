Reject 'anti-Hindu' Chandru committee report: Hindu Makkal Katchi

TIRUNELVELI: Demanding the state government to reject Justice K Chandru’s recommendations against students wearing religious objects, including wristbands, functionaries of the Hindu Makkal Katchi submitted a petition to District Collector KP Karthikeyan during the grievance redressal meeting on Monday.

In their petition, TKP Rajapandian, south zone president of Hindu Makkal Katchi and E Chinnadurai, district secretary of the party alleged that the report submitted by Justice Chandru to Chief Minister MK Stalin was against Hindu beliefs.

"In his report, Chandru recommended a ban on wristbands and forehead marks (tilak). However, Hindu students wear wristbands after worship. They also wear tilak. Chandru's recommendations indirectly support religious conversion. He did not mention anything about wearing a cross or hijab. Hence, the chief minister should reject the commission's recommendations," the petitioners demanded.



‘Remove stray cattle from roads’



Meanwhile, Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) functionaries, led by the party's Tirunelveli constituency joint secretary M Marisankar, submitted a petition to Karthikeyan demanding the removal of stray cattle from corporation roads and sought stern action against the cattle owners.



Loadmen spar over jobs



Loadmen of the Tirunelveli railway goods shed, led by one P Arunachalam, petitioned the collector, demanding that they be allowed to continue their work at the Gangaikondan goods shed. "Recently, the southern railways decided to shift the Tirunelveli goods shed to Gangaikondan. Hence, we also want to shift our jobs there. However, the loadmen who are already working there are asking us not to visit Gangaikondan. The district administration must intervene and ensure that we are getting jobs at Gangaikondan," the petitioners said.



‘Panchayat president forged docus’



Residents of Anainthanadarpatti village, led by one Rajkumar, urged the collector to act against Idaikal panchayat president Priyadharshini, alleging that she forged the panchayat documents. "Our panchayat already has several stone quarries, and we are facing various health and environmental issues. The panchayat council wholeheartedly passed a resolution against approving new quarries. However, the panchayat president forged some documents to grant permission to a new stone quarry," the villagers said.



Hundreds of petitioners also submitted their grievances to the district administration.