Rs 4,000 crore for developing 10,000 km of rural roads in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday announced the second phase of rural road development scheme aimed at improving a 10,000 km of rural roads at a cost of Rs 4,000 crore in the next two years. The CM’s rural roads development scheme was announced in January 2023, and for the first phase, Rs 4,000 crore was allocated to improve roads in panchayat unions and village panchayats. So far, works on 8,120 km have been completed.

Announcing the second phase in the Assembly under Rule 110, Stalin said there has been a direct link between the welfare of rural people and the investment made in road infrastructure.

“Tamil Nadu has 1.38 lakh km of rural roads and panchayat union roads. Improvement of this and providing road connectivity increases business efficiency in rural areas. Quality roads increase the income of rural people. Besides, they enhance educational and health services, bridging socio-economic imbalances. Hence, this government always accords priority to improve roads connecting remote villages, and other services linked to villages,” he added.

Stalin also pointed out that in the last three years, plan approval has been given for laying 16,596 km of rural roads and 425 elevated bridges at a cost of Rs 9,324.49 crore under various schemes.