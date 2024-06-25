Rs 58-crore hi-tech labs will come up in TN govt schools

To develop leadership skills in students and strengthen political knowledge, model parliament and assembly programmes will be introduced in schools. The students will be grouped in four — Kurinji, Mullai, Murutham and Neithal — and will select their representatives, he said, adding the students will also be educated on climate change and environmental protection.

In collaboration with state departments like prohibition, social welfare and health, and higher education, training will be offered to students and teachers to spread awareness against drug abuse, he said.

Agal Vilakku, a new scheme under which committees comprising female teachers, will be formed to assist girls from classes 9 to 12 in tackling mental, physical and societal problems.

For students with visual disabilities, a multi-sensory park, one each in every district, will be established at Rs 3.8 crore. A new library software to be deployed at district libraries, with accessibility features for visually-impaired students, will be built at Rs 1.75 crore, he said. Kalai Thiruvizha (art and culture festival), which is being held for classes 6 to 12, will now be extended to classes 1 to 5, he added.