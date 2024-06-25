TNIE drives home road safety message with ‘Ride Safe’ campaign across India

CHENNAI: The pan-India ‘Ride Safe India’ campaign, launched by The New Indian Express in collaboration with Hero MotoCorp, reached Chennai on Monday with bike rallies and distribution of free helmets at vantage points across the city. The campaign aims to address the increasing number of bike accidents and deaths caused mostly because of head injuries due to lack of helmet use.

The Acting Chief Justice R Mahadevan flagged off a rally on the Madras High Court campus in the presence of Justice P T Asha and members of the Bar. The judges also distributed helmets to members of the Advocates Clerks’ Association.

The Acting Chief Justice Mahadevan was appreciative of the campaign which would go a long way in saving lives. He suggested that this campaign should be made even more extensive in future to encompass a large section of the population. Speaking at the event, Justice Asha urged the participants of the rally and the public at large to wear helmets. “I see many of them placing the helmets on their petrol tanks and wearing them only when they see police officers. People should remember they have a family behind them and ensure that they wear helmets for their own safety,” she said.

Lakshmi Menon, CEO of TNIE, said the participation of the two judges despite their busy schedule gives the campaign a fillip and the much-needed impetus in creating awareness among the general public.

Earlier in the day, Minister for State Highways EV Velu flagged off the rally at the Highways Research Station. He also distributed helmets to the highway staff. The event saw the presence of Pradeep Yadav, Additional Chief Secretary of Highways, along with other senior officials.

The ‘Ride Safe India’ campaign aims at educating motorists on the importance of helmets in saving lives and reducing severe injuries during road accidents. The initiative is also intended to encourage the regular use of helmets as a standard practice. As part of the three-day campaign, more than 300 helmets were distributed on Monday to people from various walks of life.