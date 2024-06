CHENNAI: Transport Minister SS Sivasankar on Tuesday indicated that the 10.5% reservation might not benefit the Vanniyar community in real terms and charged that PMK founder S Ramadoss would talk about the quota only when the elections are around the corner and shift his attention to some other subject once the polls are over. “Contrary to this, the DMK is always keen on safeguarding social justice. So, the DMK is the authority on social justice. The people will understand this fact,” he added.

The minister made this remark in the Assembly while referring to the statement of Ramadoss on the 10.5% reservation released earlier in the day.

“The PMK founder has asked for data to prove that Vanniyars have more than 10.5% representation. I am giving a simple example. Due to the 20% reservation for MBCs, 20 students from the Vanniyar community can join a government arts college in Tindivanam. But, if the 10.5% reservation is implemented, only 10 students can join. So, it will be a big loss for students from the Vanniyar community who wish to pursue higher studies,” the minister said.

He further explained: “Similarly, in southern districts, students hailing from the denotified communities which come under the MBCs category can avail of full advantage in joining college under the 20% reservation for the MBCs. But under the 10.5% reservation, they would not be benefitted in the southern districts.

Students from the Vanniyar community cannot travel to a distant place in a southern district and study there because they hail from poor families. So, in effect, the 10.5% reservation would hinder the wish of the Vanniyar community students who wish to pursue their studies.”

For SC/ST welfare

A new scheme for upgrading status of SC/ST women from farm workers to land owners will be implemented; 50% subsidy or upto Rs 5 lakh for SC/ST women when they buy agricultural land; Rs 20 crore to be allotted for current financial year

Rs 70 crore for building houses for STs who own no house at present; 4,500 houses to be built at Rs 70 cr