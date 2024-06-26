CM Stalin: SPPs soon to speed up caste marriage attack cases

CHENNAI: Replying to a calling attention motion on the attack on members of CPM in Tirunelveli for conducting an inter-caste marriage, Chief Minister MK Stalin said in the Assembly that special public prosecutors will be appointed to help speed up cases related to inter-caste marriages.

He said the DMK government believes it is appropriate to utilise existing laws such as the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, the CrPC and the IPC to ensure that perpetrators of such crimes are brought to justice, rather than enacting a new law for the protection of inter-caste marriages. He also cited instances where culprits have been convicted since the DMK took office.

Stalin highlighted that the DMK has consistently supported women’s education, equality for all and inter-caste marriages since its inception. He also said such crimes would decrease with the advancement of women’s education and the overall socio-economic and educational development of society. The government is working in this direction by implementing several schemes, including the Pudhumai Penn Scheme, to achieve these goals, he said.

However, mentioning that the objective is still distant, Stalin said special public prosecutors will be appointed to ensure that offenders in cases of violence related to inter-caste marriages are punished quickly through court. Additionally, the government will seek legal advice on appointing DSPs as investigation officers instead of inspectors to give such cases greater importance. The government will also review the functioning of district-level committees formed to prevent such crimes and take action, he added.