Construction of three underpasses begins in Erode

ERODE: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has started construction of Vehicular Underpasses (VUPs) with service roads on both sides at Perundurai bypass, Kanjikoil and Thudupathi in the Chengapalli-Kumarapalayam section on the Salem-Cochin National Highway (NH 544). Further, construction of the service roads from Perundurai Teacher’s Colony VUP to Kunnathur Road VUP and Vijayamangalam bypass has also started.

NHAI sources said the work is carried out by a private construction company from Bhavani in Erode district at an estimated cost of Rs 61.30 crore. Speaking to TNIE, a senior official in NHAI (Project Implementation Unit of Salem), said, “The contract for these works was signed with the construction company on February 21. And the date for starting the work was fixed as June 18. The work should be completed within one year from the date. The work will be carried out simultaneously in all places.”

People and social activists have welcomed the development and urged NHAI to construct VUPs in more areas. M Raju, a social activist of Chithode, said, “Construction of VUP at major junctions has been a demand for more than 10 years. VUPs should also be constructed at other missing junctions. Because these are necessary to prevent accidents.”

S Chinnasamy, district deputy secretary of CPI, said, “Tiruppur MP K Subbarayan has been continuously voicing for this since 2019. He continued to submit letters to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and NHAI officials in this regard. We request the NHAI officials to monitor and ensure that the works are carried out in a quality manner.”

‘The junctions of Pethampalayam, Vijayamangalam - Vaipadi Road, Saralai and Vavikadai should also have VUPs. In addition, service roads should be constructed on both sides from Lakshmi Nagar to Chengapalli. We will make efforts for this through Tiruppur MP.” he added.