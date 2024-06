CHENNAI: Forest Minister M Mathiventhan on Tuesday told the Assembly that the government will hunt wild boars that are damaging agricultural crops beyond 5 km from reserve forests.

TNIE recently reported about the decision, which was taken at the Farmers Conflict Resolution Committee. The committee has submitted its recommendations, which will now be put through for circulation. Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department, Agriculture Department, Revenue Department and Environment and Forest Department will give their comment before a Government Order is passed.

Mathiventhan said conflict areas will be divided into three different zones — A,B & C. Zone A is within 1 km from the forest boundary, Zone B is 1 km to 5 km and Zone C is 5 km and above.

Wild boars will not be disturbed in Zone A and the department will capture and relocate wild boars in Zone B. Hunting orders will be given by the jurisdictional district forest officer depending on suggestions by the local village committee, which will comprise of ward councillor, VAO and forester/guard.

Meanwhile, the forest department is also implementing several other measures to tackle human-wildlife conflict.

Chief Minister MK Stalin had launched India’s first-ever Elephant Death Audit Framework to conduct a detailed analysis of the death of elephants in the wild to understand issues relating to unnatural and preventable deaths and prescribe suitable management interventions.