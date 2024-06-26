Lankan Navy personnel dies while trying to seize TN boat

NAGAPATTINAM: A Sri Lankan Navy personnel allegedly died after he suffered critical injuries while attempting to seize an Indian trawler that was fishing near Neduntheevu on Tuesday. A Sri Lankan Navy statement said the Indian fishers had crossed the International Maritime Boundary Line and were fishing illegally in Sri Lankan waters.

Around 10 Indian fishers, including seven from Nagapattinam district and one from Cuddalore district, were part of the group of fishers arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy on the charge of illegal fishing in the incident.

On Tuesday, around 1.30 am, the Indian fishermen were allegedly fishing near Delft Island (Neduntheevu) of Sri Lanka. They had left on a mechanised boat from Nagapattinam fishing harbour on June 21 morning.

The boat was registered under the name of V Ananthan of Akkaraipettai village in Nagapattinam district. A team from the Lankan Navy’s Northern Naval Command arrived on a fast attack craft, confronted the fishers, and urged them to surrender.

According to the Sri Lankan Navy’s official statement, a sailor from the Navy’s Special Boat Squadron attempted to board the Indian trawler, which maneuvered ‘aggressively’. The sailor suffered critical injuries in the ‘accident’.

The Sri Lankan Navy claimed that their fast attack craft also sustained significant damage due to the ‘aggressive maneuvers’ of the Indian trawler while resisting the seizure. The Lankan naval personnel eventually detained the Indian fishermen, seized their boat and fishing gear, and directed them to Kangesanthurai Fishing Harbour.