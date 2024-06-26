No mobile network, Moongilpatti locals in TN struggle to communicate with others

KRISHNAGIRI : Moongilpatti village residents near Rayakottai have been struggling to communicate with others as there is no network due to a lack of mobile towers. Moongilpatti houses 120 families and many youths work as drivers and in private companies in various places. But they are unable to contact their relatives in cases of emergency or other situations and need to walk to a particular spot in the village where they get a mobile network signal.

N Raja (30), a villager told TNIE, “I work as a goods vehicle driver and my owner lives at Poovathi village, which is five kilometres away. In many cases, when my owner needs to reach me to inform me about work, he should either come to the village to inform me or pick me up for work. Sometimes I contact him by going to that particular spot in our village where we receive signal and many people will be there speaking to others.”



C Santhosh (30), a private company employee working in Bengaluru said, “In October last year, there was a fire accident in our village and we managed to contact the firefighters only after several minutes. So, the vehicle took a lot of time to reach. Also, when I am in Bengaluru, I cannot talk to my family regularly. My parents call me only when they come out of the village for some work.”

Rajan, husband of Krishnagiri union councilor Pachaiyammal told TNIE that they have submitted a petition to the district collector but there is no response.

When contacted, BSNL GM (Krishnagiri &Dharmapuriregion) Subha refused to comment on the issue over the phone.