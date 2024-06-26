Two kumkis brought to Thorapalli in TN to drive away wild elephants

NILGIRIS: Two kumki elephants were brought to Thorapalli from the Theppakkadu camp on Monday evening to chase away wild elephants that intruded into residential areas in the surroundings of Srimadurai Panchayat. After four hours, the operation was called off as the road turned slippery due to rain.

Based on requests from the residents and farmers, two kumki elephants, Shankar and Srinivasan, were engaged in a driving-away operation starting at 11am at Makka Moola, where two wild elephants have been camping for weeks.

Gudalur Forest Range Officer P Radha Krishnan said, “Usually, kumki elephants would be engaged to drive away wild elephants after analysing the situation and climate of the area carefully once they reach the area. However, considering the urgency of demand of the locals, we engaged the kumkis on Tuesday morning. Seeing the kumkis, the wild elephants stepped back. We drove away the wild elephants for one km from the residential area. We have also engaged more than 30 staff and prevented the animal from coming from MTR using vehicles horns. The operation continued on Tuesday night as well,” he said.

The official said that they have been forced to cancel the operation after four hours due to rain as the road became slippery, and the operation will continue again on Wednesday.

According to meteorological officials, rainfall data in the last 24 hours ending on Tuesday 8.30am in the surroundings of Gudalur. Gudalur received 20mm of rain, followed by Devala (61mm), Upper Gudalur (18mm), Cherumulli (30mm), Padanthorai (20mm) and O Valley (27mm).