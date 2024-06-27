Stalin announces building new international airport in Hosur

CHENNAI: In a bid to boost Hosur as a key industrial hub of the state, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday announced in the Assembly that a new international airport spanning over 2,000 acres will constructed in Hosur with a capacity to handle three crore passengers per annum.

While making the announcement under Rule 110 of the Assembly, he emphasised the need to enhance connectivity and support numerous manufacturing and industrial units in and around Hosur, which has been attracting more investments in recent years in electronics and electric vehicles manufacturing.

He said that the State government has been carrying out several farsighted measures to bring in modern infrastructure in Hosur. The new Master Plan for Hosur is about to be completed soon.

He added that the government felt an airport was needed in Hosur to help the socio-economic development of the Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri regions.

“The new airport will foster a twin-city ecosystem with Bengaluru, propelling growth in both Tamil Nadu and Karnataka,” Industries Minister TRB Rajaa later said in a statement while extending his heartfelt thanks to the Chief Minister for the announcement..

"This project will greatly enhance connectivity and stimulate economic growth, benefiting not only Hosur but also neighbouring districts such as Dharmapuri and Salem, while also providing a significant boost to various parts of Bengaluru,” Rajaa added. .

"I extend my heartfelt thanks to Chief Minister MK Stalin for turning this vision into reality,” said Rajaa, who, according to the release from his office, has been advocating for an airport in Hosur since his tenure at the State Planning Commission. He had identified the significant economic boost an airport would provide, given Hosur’s strategic proximity to Bengaluru and Chennai, as well as its burgeoning manufacturing ecosystem, the release said.

The release further added that Hosur already boasted excellent connectivity to EXIM gateways and is near other major business hubs and industrial clusters, including Chennai, Tiruvallur, Sriperumbudur, and Coimbatore. The region has emerged as a nucleus for auto and EV manufacturing, advanced manufacturing, logistics, and electronics, and is developing into an IT hub with a planned IT park, it added.

“The establishment of an airport in Hosur will be a game-changer for the region, providing a substantial boost to our infrastructure and economic landscape…The airport will undoubtedly enhance the region's connectivity and attract further investments, solidifying Hosur's position as a major industrial and economic hub,” stated Dr Jeyaranjan, Vice Chairperson of the State Planning Commission.