Two TN government staff jailed in corruption cases

DHARMAPURI: Two Tamil Nadu state government employees were convicted for accepting bribes and sentenced to undergo imprisonment on Tuesday. The convicted employees are C Illango and R Udhaiyakumar.

In 2008, S Rangan, a member of the Morappur Fisherman Cooperative Society, won the tender to fish in the Vallimadurai Dam. However, the then-special officer C Illango demanded Rs 3,000.

Rangan who refused to pay complained to the DVAC who set a trap and arrested him. The final hearing in the case came up for hearing before the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) on Tuesday. The judge pronounced Illango guilty and sentenced him to undergo two years imprisonment and pay a fine of Rs 3,000.

In the other case dating to 2007, K Muthulaksmi from Neruppur had applied for a family pension after the death of her husband. But the assistant at the Pennagaram Block Development office, R Udhaiyakumar, sought Rs 1,000 as a bribe. Muthulakshmi’s son-in-law K Rajendiran reported the matter to the DVAC who set a trap and arrested Udhaiyakumar.

On Tuesday, the CJM sentenced Udhaiyakumar to one-year imprisonment.