39 TNAU students, scholars bag Federal Bank scholarship

COIMBATORE: The Federal Bank Hormis Memorial Foundation Scholarship 2023-24 was given to the students of Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, Coimbatore at a function held at TNAU on June 18.

The scholarship cell in TNAU which has been functioning for the last two years has been organising scholarships for economically backward, disabled and single-parent students through various charitable organisations, said N Venkatesa Palanisamy, Dean (Agriculture), TNAU.

Nine students who studied at TNAU last year were offered a maximum of Rs 1,00,000 through the Foundation. The scholarship includes

tuition fees, special fees, hostel rent, mess fees, examination fees, and the cost of a laptop, said Federal Bank Senior Vice President and Country Head Branch Banking Eqbal Manoj.

The bank's Senior Vice President and Chennai Zone President PV Jithesh said students will be able to get this scholarship by opening their savings account at any branch of the Federal Bank.

TNAU Vice-Chancellor Dr V. Geethalakshmi presented certificates to the selected students on behalf of the Foundation. A total of 39 students and scholars were given scholarships in the ceremony.