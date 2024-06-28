India emerging as a global research hub: NIOT director

VELLORE: India is rapidly establishing itself as a global research hub with government expenditure on education, and research and development increasing in every budget, said Dr GA Ramadass, director of the National Institute of Ocean Technology, during the 18th Annual Convocation of Thiruvalluvar University in Vellore held on Thursday.

The convocation ceremony saw the conferment of degrees to 43,735 graduates, including 37,886 bachelor’s, 5,268 master’s, and 111 MPhil students. Among these, 249 PhD, 42 BSc, and 34 MSc degrees were awarded with prizes to top performers.

The event, presided over by Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi, saw Dr Ramadass as the chief guest. Addressing the graduates, Dr Ramadass highlighted India’s accelerating progress in research and its emergence as a key player on global stage.

“India is fast becoming a research hub for the world. Government expenditure on education and research and development is going up in every budget. However, there are still many priority areas that need attention. Corporations are gradually understanding the need for their contribution to education and research,” said Ramadass.

He emphasised the myriad opportunities available to today’s youth, urging them to shape a brighter future. “While over 25 lakh students graduate from more than 1,000 universities in India annually, this number is dwarfed by China, where 1.2 crore students graduate each year. Despite this, only a little over 10% of the Indian population is pursuing higher education,” he asserted.

Ramadass praised the new education policy introduced by the Government of India, which aims to integrate research and technology opportunities with international standards in the curriculum.

He remarked on the shift of the ‘land of opportunities’ title from America to India, citing the surge in startups over the past decade. “India has emerged as a global hub for innovation and business, with over 1.22 lakh technology companies now operating in the country. We are making significant progress in overcoming gender and social discrimination, leading to a fairer distribution of opportunities,” he said.

He also praised Thiruvalluvar University for making significant strides in publishing research journals and securing research funding.

The event commenced with a welcome address by University vice-chancellor T Arumugam and was attended by registrar J Senthilvel Murugan, examination control officer R Babu Janardhanam, and other participants.