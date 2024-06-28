Vanniyar quota: PMK threatens statewide stir

CHENNAI: PMK Founder S Ramadoss said the party would launch a statewide protest if the 10.5% internal reservation for Vanniyars within the MBC quota is not implemented.

Addressing media at his house in Thailapuram, Ramadoss said, they are ready to sacrifice anything for achieving it.

Criticising Chief Minister MK Stalin’s stance that the reservation can only be realised after a nationwide caste census by the central government, Ramadoss said, “The DMK government’s reasons for denying the reservation are not acceptable. The SC never said reservation can be given only after a census.”

He urged Transport Minister SS Sivasankar to express regret for his statement that Vanniyars in northern districts of TN would be affected if the reservation is implemented.

He added that PMK MLAs would seek a breach of privilege against Stalin and Sivasankar for providing incorrect information when PMK Assembly president GK Mani raised a question regarding the implementation of the quota.