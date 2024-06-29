BJP MLAs seek ministerial changes in AINRC-BJP Government in Puducherry

PUDUCHERRY: Trouble is brewing in the AINRC-BJP government in Puducherry following the defeat of Home Minister A Namassivayam in the parliamentary elections. Aspiring BJP MLAs and Independent MLAs supporting the AINRC-BJP government in Puducherry are calling on Lt Governor C P Radhakrishnan for a reshuffle in the ministry.

They alleged misgovernance and rampant corruption, which they claim contributed to the defeat of Namassivayam in elections. Therefore, a change in ministers was required, revealed P Angalan, an Independent MLA supporting the government who formed part of the seven-member MLA delegation.

The seven MLAs, comprising of BJP MLAs PML Kalyanasundaram (former minister), Ashok Babu, D Venkatesan, John Kumar, Vivilian Richards, and two Independents T Sivasankaran, and P. Angalan (former minister), approached the Lt Governor with grievances this morning at around 10 a.m at Raj Nivas.

“We have sought the replacement of Home Minister A Namassivayam and Civil Supplies Minister AJ Saravana Sai Kumar, citing corrupt practices. The dissatisfaction among the people with the current governance was a key factor in Namassivayam's electoral loss”, said Angalan.