BJP MLAs seek ministerial changes in AINRC-BJP Government in Puducherry

PUDUCHERRY: Trouble is brewing in the AINRC-BJP government in Puducherry following the defeat of Home Minister A Namassivayam in the parliamentary elections. Aspiring BJP MLAs and Independent MLAs supporting the AINRC-BJP government in Puducherry are calling on Lt Governor C P Radhakrishnan for a reshuffle in the ministry.
They alleged misgovernance and rampant corruption, which they claim contributed to the defeat of Namassivayam in elections. Therefore, a change in ministers was required, revealed P Angalan, an Independent MLA supporting the government who formed part of the seven-member MLA delegation.
The seven MLAs, comprising of BJP MLAs PML Kalyanasundaram (former minister), Ashok Babu, D Venkatesan, John Kumar, Vivilian Richards, and two Independents T Sivasankaran, and P. Angalan (former minister), approached the Lt Governor with grievances this morning at around 10 a.m at Raj Nivas.
“We have sought the replacement of Home Minister A Namassivayam and Civil Supplies Minister AJ Saravana Sai Kumar, citing corrupt practices. The dissatisfaction among the people with the current governance was a key factor in Namassivayam's electoral loss”, said Angalan.
Highlighting specific issues troubling the public, such as the opening of resto-bars near schools, colleges, and religious institutions, alleged corruption in garbage collection, and bribes in recruitment to name a few, he said that nowhere in the government any work could get done without paying a bribe causing distress among the residents. This urged the Lt Governor to facilitate a shuffle and change of ministers to restore the government's credibility.
The MLAs also requested the appointment of MLAs as chairmen in government boards and corporations, a role that has been elusive over the past three years, said Angalan. The Lt Governor advised them to address these issues with their party leaders, noting that his role would be limited to approving ministerial changes if a file is presented to him.
The group of seven MLAs is scheduled to meet BJP National President, JP Nadda in Delhi on Monday to discuss these concerns further, said Angalan.