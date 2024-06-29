CPI urges Puducherry government to abolish 10 per cent EWS reservation

PUDUCHERRY: The state unit of CPI has urged the AINRC-BJP government in Puducherry to abolish the 10% reservation for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) in higher education admissions, through Centralised Admission Committee (CENTAC), drawing parallels with the policy stance of Tamil Nadu government.

In a recent statement, CPI State Secretary A M Saleem criticized the central government's legislation enabling a 10% reservation for the EWS of upper castes. He argued that this measure undermines social justice, affecting students from marginalised communities.

"Tamil Nadu has chosen not to implement the EWS quota, thereby upholding social justice," Saleem stated. "Puducherry shares linguistic, cultural, and social similarities with Tamil Nadu, and hence should follow suit."

Saleem highlighted that on November 4, 2022, a delegation comprising the INDIA bloc and various social organizations met with Chief Minister N Rangasamy, submitting a memorandum to scrap the EWS quota.

Saleem claimed that Puducherry's EWS population is not likely to be more than 2%, as the government lacks precise data. "As a result, hundreds of seats that should belong to students from MBCs, OBCs, minorities, and fishermen communities are diverted to upper-caste EWS students," he contended.

With 8,000 students vying for 4,290 seats in Arts, Science, and Commerce groups, the EWS quota in this academic year means 426 seats will be allocated to upper-caste students. Likewise, 10% of seats in B Tech, B Arch, Legal Studies, Medical, Veterinary Science, and Agriculture courses will be reserved for EWS students, as per sources.