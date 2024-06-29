Sex ratio at birth improves in Coimbatore district

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore district has significantly improved the sex ratio at birth in the last three years, according to data of the social welfare department.

"The sex ratio of the Coimbatore district was 961 per 1,000 male children in 2021-2022. After several steps, the ratio gradually increased and touched 974 in the last financial year," said District Officer of the Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Department R Ambika.

In 2021-22, when the ratio of the entire Tamil Nadu was 934, the Coimbatore district had a better ratio of 961. While the state's sex ratio at birth narrowly improved from 938 in 2022-23 to 941 in 2023-24, the ratio for the Coimbatore district shows significant results in the same period.

In 2022-23 Coimbatore district the sex ratio at birth was 971 and it touched 974 in the last financial year (2023-24), according to social welfare department data.

The officers of health and social welfare attribute this improvement to their efforts towards preventing female infanticide and routine monitoring,

Ambika said that the initiatives taken by the district administration and its stakeholders department resulted in remarkable achievement.

"To increase the sex ratio at birth in the district, the Union and State governments implemented various schemes that include reducing the infant mortality rate, the maternal mortality rate, female infanticide, and child marriage. Also, we have been conducting awareness campaigns at the grassroots level to curb child marriages. Awareness meetings were conducted for school students on child marriage and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act through the school education department and pregnant women were sensitised to regular checkups and vaccinations through the district health department. Also, we have been sensitising private hospitals and laboratories on the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act that prohibits prenatal diagnosis for the determination of the sex of the foetus," Ambika told TNIE.

In 2022 the Coimbatore district received a gold medal and certificate of appreciation from the Chief Minister for best performance in increasing the sex ratio at birth in the district.

The intervention by the district authorities at various levels and constant auditing of the Infant Mortality Rate and Maternal Mortality Rate have resulted in the improvement of the child sex ratio, she added.