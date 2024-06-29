Southern railway Chennai division to set up multi-modal cargo terminal at Arakkonam

CHENNAI: Southern Railway’s Chennai division has decided to set up a state-of-the-art multi-modal cargo terminal at Arakkonam.

Under this initiative, Arakkonam is poised to be developed into a global hub for multi-modal cargo operations under the Gati Shakti Multi-modal Cargo Terminal Policy 2022 and is expected to attract an additional 10 lakh tonnes of goods annually at this new terminal.

Once commissioned, the facility is expected to generate local employment and offer an economic boost to Ranipet, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and neighbouring districts, said an official release. The new cargo terminal will be established on railway land of one lakh square metres adjacent to the Arakkonam railway station.

The official release added that, under the vision of the Gati Shakti Multi-modal Cargo Terminal Policy, the contract has been awarded to JSW Infrastructure Limited for development and operation of the terminal, which will be equipped with two full rake length lines, adequate wharf areas for efficient goods handling, approach roads with highway connectivity, service buildings for the terminal and other requisite amenities for a fully developed multi-modal cargo terminal.

The licensee, JSW Infrastructure Limited, will invest around Rs 40-50 crores and has been offered exclusive rights to build additional infrastructure such as warehouses, mechanised loading and unloading facilities, specialised goods handling facilities and the provision of offering value-added services to all users of the Arakkonam Gati Shakti Cargo Terminal.