Tamil Nadu: Ex-sub postmaster jailed for Rs 30 lakh misappropriation

CHENNAI : A special CBI court in Chennai convicted a former sub postmaster in Tiruvallur district for allegedly misappropriating Rs 30.91 lakh from the department between 2006-2011, CBI said on Friday. The judge sentenced V C Dhanalakshmi, then sub postmaster, Thiruvalangadu sub post office, to two years rigorous imprisonment with a fine of Rs 50,000.

A case was registered by CBI on December 29, 2016, against Dhanalakshmi for misappropriating funds by reviving and closing already closed postal recurring deposits accounts and by part withdrawal from RD accounts of account holders without their knowledge. False entries were made by creating fabricated vouchers.

CBI filed a chargesheet on July 29, 2017. It was found that Dhanalakshmi had committed multiple frauds to the tune of Rs 38.81 lakh from 191 RD of deposits by closure/repeated closure/part withdrawals by forging the signatures or by signing under fictitious names. The accused had fraudulently withdrawn the money from the government account under the head RD withdrawal.

Minor girl rescued from Tiruvannamalai

A 17-year-old girl was rescued by the Chennai City Police from a house in Tiruvannamalai after she was allegedly kidnapped by a boy whom she got acquainted with on social media. The boy allegedly promised to marry her, took her to Tiruvannamalai and sexually assaulted her along with two others, police said. According to police, the girl went missing last week. On tracing the girl’s mobile phone’s location, they found that she was at a house in Tiruvannamalai. Anna Nagar All Women Police registered a case under Pocso Act and special teams have been formed to nab the three accused who fled the spot.

Set afire by estranged lover, 55-year-old woman dies

A 55-year-old woman succumbed to burns at a hospital on Friday after her estranged love interest set her on fire on Thursday near Otteri. The man and the woman’s son-in-law too suffered burns and are under treatment. According to police, Selvi of Vyasarpadi was living with her children after getting separated from her husband. Many years ago, she had got acquainted with Subramani (now aged 60) of Pulianthope. However, after her children grew up, Selvi moved out of the relationship against the wishes of Subramani. On Thursday, when Selvi went to visit her daughter at Otteri, Subramani doused her with petrol and set her afire following a heated argument. Subramani and Selvi’s son-in-law Dinesh who tried to rescue the woman also suffered burns. Police have registered a murder case.

Cops on the lookout for convict who impersonated his brother

The Kodambakkam police have launched a hunt for a 51-year-old convict, Palani, in an attempt-to-murder case, who had been identifying himself with his brother’s name for the past 15 years. Palani married Lourd Mary in 2009, however, he identified himself as Panneerselvam. Later, she lodged a complaint against him alleging domestic abuse and attempt to murder. During arrest, Palani maintained that he was Panneerselvam and produced documents of his elder brother as proof of his identity. In 2018, he was awarded a prison sentence of five years. The Madras High Court reduced his sentence to three years in 2019 on his appeal. Out on bail, he approached the apex court to commute his sentence. The court refused and told him to complete his sentence, and he went missing. A non-bailable warrant was recently issued and when police traced Panneerselvam to Kancheepuram, it was found that Palani had been using his brother’s name.