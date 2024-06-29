Tamil Nadu govt school students selling off free bicycles over ‘poor quality’

COIMBATORE: Over a year after receiving free bicycles from the state government, several class 11 students have sold them off allegedly due to their poor quality. In some cases, parents who need money too sell them off, sources said. TNIE saw several such bicycles (both male and female models) displayed in shops situated on Selvapuram and Chetty Street in Coimbatore on Friday. The male model cycles are priced between Rs 2,000-Rs 2,300 and female models are priced Rs 1,800- Rs 2,000.

When asked about it, the owner of a shop who wished not to be named told TNIE that the cycles were of poor quality and the students could not afford to repair or replace accessories sell them off. “Several cycles were not in proper shape. The brakes were not working and the wheel rim was out of shape. In some the tubes were torn, while in others the seat covers were not fitted properly, the accessories were of bad quality. Students should first repair the cycles to ride safely. For this, they should spend Rs 500- Rs 700,” he said.

He claimed that many chose to sell the cycles for Rs 800- Rs 1,000 instead of repairing them. He said that if the government had given cycles of better quality, most students would not have sold them.

An employee in a shop said, “We buy cycles from students by paying a maximum of Rs 900 as we have to refit them, change tyre tubes, etc. After that, we sell them for Rs 1800 -Rs 2300 depending on the condition. sell sell them for Rs 1,800-Rs 2,300 depending on the condition.” When asked about the bicycle of female students, he said many fathers who are addicted to alcohol sold their daughters’ cycles to buy liquor.