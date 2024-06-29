Tamil Nadu: History sheeter attacks cop in escape bid arrested

CHENNAI: A 41-year-old history sheeter was shot in the knee and arrested by Chengalpattu district police on Friday.

The man, R Sathya alias ‘Sirkazhi’ Sathya was fired at when he allegedly attacked a police head constable in a bid to escape.

According to police, Sathya, who joined BJP in 2021, has at least 10 cases, including murder and attempt-to- murder, filed against him in Mayiladuthurai district.

On Thursday night, the Chengalpattu police received a tip-off that Sathya was attending a birthday party being held at a resort in Mamallapuram. Based on this, a special police team conducted a vehicle check to nab him.

However, Sathya stayed overnight at the resort and left for Chennai with his three associates only on Friday morning.

On noticing police still present at a check-post, Sathya got out of the car and tried to flee.

A police team gave him a chase and when a police officer, Ranjith, attached to the Mamallapuram station tried to nab him, Sathya allegedly attacked him with a machete. Another official fired at Sathya below the knee and arrested him.

Both Sathya and Ranjith were taken to Chengalpattu Government Hospital. Sathya’s associates Alex of Chengalpattu, Marimuthu of Thiruvarur and Palpandi of Thanjavur were also arrested.

The police recovered a pistol and other weapons from Sathya.